Quota conundrum: Differences in Eknath Shinde govt on Maratha reservation surfaces

“We are committed to provide reservation that is within the ambit of the law,” Shinde said, adding that the two DyCMs - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - are also on the same page.

Shinde’s statement came a day after senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s outburst over the issue. Bhujbal slammed the government and crossed swords with Manoj Jarange-Patil - who has been fighting for Maratha quota and issuance of Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi certificates.

The certificates would enable the Kunbi community to avail benefits of reservation in education and jobs under the OBC category.

A veteran OBC leader, Bhujbal, who is also the President of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, called for a caste survey in Maharashtra and termed the government’s decision "illegal" to allow Marathas to get Kunbi caste certificates on providing pre-Independence documents as proof.

“They are giving Marathas a backdoor entry to OBC quota. The OBC quota would be finished,” he said.

However, State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that Bhujbal has a habit of making such statements to gain publicity.

“Such statements can create confusion and rift between castes in Maharashtra. This may worsen the situation,” he said.

The issue of blanket Maratha reservation - for which the state has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court and the work of the Committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) on issuance of Kunbi certificate - would be discussed.

Bhujbal has alleged that the attacks on the houses of NCP legislators Prakash Solanke and Sandip Kshirsagar in Beed were pre-planned. While Solanke is with Ajit Pawar-faction Kshirsagar is in the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group.

Bhujbal has already started speaking to OBC leaders and may launch a campaign against the dilution of the OBC quota.