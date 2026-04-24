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Raghav Chadha, others wouldn't have left AAP had it followed 'right' path: Anna Hazare

Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha members had quit the party and would function as a separate faction.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsAAPMaharashtraRaghav ChadhaAnna Hazare

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