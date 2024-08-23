Ragini Nayak attacks Maharashtra govt, BJP over Badlapur, Kolkata crimes

Nayak attacked the Eknath Shinde government for the delay in filing an FIR in the Badlapur incident, adding that the probe moved ahead only after the people held street protests. She pointed out that the Bombay High Court too admonished the police for its inaction.

"Had the Maharashtra government been sensitive, it would not have tried to cover up the incident. It even painted the opposition's demand for a thorough probe as theatrics. The school in question has some BJP leaders on the board," Nayak alleged.

She also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for their "silence" on the Badalpur and Kolkata incidents.

The BJP and RSS have "anti-women mentality", the All India Congress Committee spokesperson alleged, adding they speak about "nari shakti" in their speeches but keep mum when such horrific crimes take place.

She also asked when the state government will pass the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment Bill) 2020.

Both Houses of the state legislature had passed Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law 2020 three years ago when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power.