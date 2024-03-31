Rahul Gandhi must see the film on Veer Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid the increasing heat and tempo of electioneering, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP’s trouble-shooter Devendra Fadnavis asked Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi to see the recently-released film—Swatantrya Veer Savarkar—based on the life of the Hindutva icon.

Rahul Gandhi is a known critic of Savarkar.

Maharashtra-born Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (28 May, 1883 -26 February, 1966), popularly known as Veer Savarkar, is a revered icon.

“I believe Rahul Gandhi has neither read about nor tried to understand Savarkar. I appeal to Rahul Gandhi to watch this film and if he is willing to watch it, I will book the entire theatre on my money just for him… Maybe then he will stop making baseless statements about Savarkar,” said Fadnavis.

The film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, released on 22 March, is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role.