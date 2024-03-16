Rahul Gandhi to undertake Mumbai padyatra to pay homage to freedom fighters at 1942 'Quit India' origin site

Mumbai: A day after he ends the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi is planning to undertake a padyatra in Mumbai on Sunday from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan.
The Yatra would be known as Nyay Sankalp Padyarta, which he would undertake hours after the 66-day-long 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nya Yatra at Chaityabhoomi, where the last rites of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution was performed.
Mani Bhavan and August Kranti Maidan — located between Grant Road and Girgaum Chowpatty — has its own importance in the history of Mumbai and India’s freedom struggle.
The Gowalia Tank Maidan, now known as the August Kranti Maidan, is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of Quit India on 8 August, 1942.
On August 7, 1942, the All India Congress Committee organised its session under the Presidentship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, which continued past-midnight into the next day at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, which was located few metres away from Gokuldas Tejpal House, the place where the Indian National Congress was established in December 1885.
Mani Bhavan, a modest two-storied building on the Laburnum Road in the comparatively quiet locality called Gamdevi, served for about 17 years (1917-1934) as the nerve centre in Bombay (now Mumbai) for Gandhi's activities.
It belonged to Shri Revashankar Jagjeevan Jhaveri who was an ardent devotee of Gandhiji and his affectionate host during that period. Now it houses a museum and many dignitaries visit it.
It was from Mani Bhavan that Gandhi initiated the Non-Cooperation, Satyagraha, Swadeshi, Khadi and Khilafat movements. Gandhiji’s association with charkha began in 1917 while he stayed in Mani Bhavan.
Published 16 March 2024