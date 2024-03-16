Rahul Gandhi to undertake Mumbai padyatra to pay homage to freedom fighters at 1942 'Quit India' origin site

Mumbai: A day after he ends the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi is planning to undertake a padyatra in Mumbai on Sunday from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan.

The Yatra would be known as Nyay Sankalp Padyarta, which he would undertake hours after the 66-day-long 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nya Yatra at Chaityabhoomi, where the last rites of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution was performed.

Mani Bhavan and August Kranti Maidan — located between Grant Road and Girgaum Chowpatty — has its own importance in the history of Mumbai and India’s freedom struggle.

The Gowalia Tank Maidan, now known as the August Kranti Maidan, is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of Quit India on 8 August, 1942.