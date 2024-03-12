Rahul promises MSP for forest produce, repeal of amendments to Forest Rights Act in tribal-dominated Nandurbar

Mumbai: Describing Adivasis as the “original maliks of the country”, the Congress on Tuesday unveiled six guarantees for the tribal community including the declaration of “scheduled areas” and withdrawal of all amendments of the Narendra Modi-government to Forest Rights Act and the Land Acquisition Act.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement in New Delhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is undertaking the final leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spoke about it in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

Assuring a caste census would be conducted if Congress came to power, Gandhi said that it would be an 'X-Ray and MRI for India'. He explained that if a district is found to have more than 50 per cent tribal population, it would be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"Once the Congress comes to power, we will carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey across the country. It will be a revolutionary step... we will have the exact data of each caste and its representation in the population," he said.

Addressing an Adivasi Nyay Sammelan, Gandhi questioned the BJP’s use of the term 'vanvasis' instead of 'Adivasis'. “While (the word) 'Adivasi' means those who are owners of this land, 'vanvasis' are those living in the forest," he said, adding that the tribals are owners of "jal-jangal-jameen" (water, forest, land), but, a handful of businessmen were eyeing this 'inheritance'.