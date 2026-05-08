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Railway land ownership to be streamlined

The GR No Sankirna-2025/P.R.236/Bhumpan/E-1346038 was issued on 7 May 2026 by the Maharashtra government’s Revenue and Forest Departments.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 02:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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