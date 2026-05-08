<p>Mumbai: In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) regarding registration of railway lands in the name of “Government of India, Railways” in village maps and revenue records across Maharashtra.</p><p>The GR No Sankirna-2025/P.R.236/Bhumpan/E-1346038 was issued on 7 May 2026 by the Maharashtra government’s Revenue and Forest Departments.</p> .<p>The resolution aims at systematic updation of Village Form 7/12 records, Property Cards, village maps and other land records for railway lands by assigning separate Survey Numbers, Gat Numbers and City Survey Numbers wherever required, an official statement said. </p><p>Although railway tracks exist since pre-independence times and further Indian Railways, over the years has acquired private lands for additional railway tracks and various railway infrastructure works, due to non-updation of revenue records, several railway lands continue to remain without proper ownership entries in Village Form 7/12 and Property Cards,” the statement reads. </p><p>In several cases, railway lands have been shown as roads or pathways, while acquisition records were not incorporated in revenue databases. This has led to encroachments, disputes and litigation relating to railway properties.</p> .<p>As per the GR, original survey maps and land records will be verified and separate Village Form 7/12 entries will be opened in the name of “Government of India, Railways.”</p><p>Separate Survey/Gat Numbers will be assigned to railway lands wherever necessary.</p><p>Railway ownership entries will be incorporated in consolidation and resurvey schemes where ownership details are missing.</p><p>Railway expansion areas and post-survey land acquisition records will be updated in revenue records as “Government of India, Railways”.</p><p>Where land acquisition changes have not been reflected in Village Form 7/12 despite “Kami-Jasta Patrak”, records shall be updated immediately.</p><p>Missing records relating to new railway lines and stations will be incorporated based on acquisition awards, maps and possession documents by District Collectors and Land Acquisition Officers.</p><p>Railway lands wrongly classified as roads or pathways will be corrected after due verification.</p> .<p>Dotted railway boundaries in old maps will be converted into firm boundaries with proper ownership entries.</p><p>In Urban and City Survey areas, separate Property Cards will be opened for railway stations, tracks and railway properties in the name of “Government of India, Railways.”</p><p>District Collectors will undertake a special joint campaign with Revenue and Land Records Departments for statewide updation of railway land records.</p>