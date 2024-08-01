Rainfall more than average, but 427 villages, 106 hamlets in Marathwada still tanker-dependent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada region in central Maharashtra has received more than average expected rainfall so far this year, but 427 villages and 106 hamlets in the region are still dependent on water tankers, according to an official report.

At 412.9 mm, the region’s eight districts have received 28.95 per cent more than the average expected rainfall till July end, which is 320.2 mm, says the report by the revenue department.

However, the reservoirs and other sources that supply water to the districts in Marathwada do not have sufficient stock. As a result, the authorities have deployed 682 tankers to supply water to 427 villages and 106 hamlets in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded and Dharashiv districts, the report says.