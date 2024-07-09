Rains: Mumbai sees 40 tree fall, 10 wall collapse incidents; 1 death due to short circuit

"The city reported 12 incidents of short-circuit, which claimed the life of a 72 year old woman at Santacruz East. The lady sustained burn injuries in the fire triggered due to a short circuit in a room of Haji Siddhiki Chawl on Datta Mandir Road. Mumbai also witnessed 10 incidents of house or wall collapse since morning, but there was no report of any fatality in the incidents," he added.