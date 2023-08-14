Raj Thackeray maintaining distance from both NDA and I.N.D.I.A.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has kept its cards close to its chest vis-a-vis an alliance with BJP-led NDA or the opposition I.N.D.I.A with Congress as the leading partner.

On the eve of the Independence Day, Raj reviewed preparations in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

“The way things (the politics) are complicated in Maharashtra, we think that the local bodies polls will now be held next year only…in 2024 when the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are held,” he said after an internal review meeting of the party.