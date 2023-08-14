Raj Thackeray maintaining distance from both NDA and I.N.D.I.A.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has kept its cards close to its chest vis-a-vis an alliance with BJP-led NDA or the opposition I.N.D.I.A with Congress as the leading partner.
On the eve of the Independence Day, Raj reviewed preparations in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
“The way things (the politics) are complicated in Maharashtra, we think that the local bodies polls will now be held next year only…in 2024 when the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are held,” he said after an internal review meeting of the party.
Asked about the NDA vs I.N.D.I.A battle, he said: “I don’t see anyone else…I see my party only.”
However, on Wednesday, Raj is expected to address a meeting in Panvel near Mumbai, where he is expected to clarify his stand on many issues.
Raj said that a programme would be prepared and would be given and leaders would go to the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies and hold discussions.