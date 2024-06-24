Raj Thackeray plans statewide tour mid-July for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray would launch his state-wide tour mid-July in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is expected to consolidate its position after electoral setbacks in 2014 and 2019.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Raj has extended unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am starting my state-wide tour mid-July,” Raj said on Monday while addressing a meeting of top leadership of the party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Raj shared a dais with Modi at the historic Shivaji Park during the Maha Yuti (NDA) rally in which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s troubleshooter on the state and Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President - were present.