Raj Thackeray targets EC for involving teachers in polling exercise

Mumbai: In a move aimed at public posturing against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and at taking up the cause of the teaching community, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday asked teachers to decline election duty since it adversely affects students' education.

Raj’s comments came after a delegation of teachers from the Shardashram Vidyamandir School of Dadar in Mumbai met him and drew his attention to the ECI order asking them to report for poll duty.

"I asked them and others to not take up poll duty at the cost of teaching. Who will teach the students….,” Raj said.