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Raj Thackeray to come out with brand new blueprint for Maharashtra 

It is seen as a move by the the politician to involve people in the party’s vision.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsMaharashtra politicsRaj Thackeray

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