<p>Mumbai: Days after launching a membership drive for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which he founded 20 years ago, Raj Thackeray is set to release a brand-new development blueprint for the state — a move by the the politician to involve people in the party’s vision.<br></p><p>The ambitious project is titled ‘Maharashtra Next’ (<a href="http://maharashtra-next.in/">maharashtra-next.in</a>). </p><p>The MNS was founded by Raj, the nephew of the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, on March 9, 2006. </p>.Even if I take slightly flexible political stance, it won't be for selfish interests: Raj Thackeray.<p>He addressed the first rally at the historic Shivaji Park on March 19 the same year. </p><p>“Today, 19 March, 2026, it gives me immense pleasure to present Maharashtra Next—our ambitious project. Another significance of this date, March 19, is that the first-ever public rally was held following the establishment of MNS. During that rally, I assured that I would present a comprehensive development blueprint for Maharashtra,” Raj said noting that March 19 2026 coincided with his annual Gudi Padwa rally. </p><p>In the run up to the Gudi Padwa rally on Thursday, Raj, on the 20th anniversary of the party on March 9, 2026 had visited the iconic Raigad Fort and paid tributes to legendary Maratha warrior and launched the membership drive of the party. </p><p>Talking about his vision, Raj said: “In 2014, we indeed presented a development blueprint for Maharashtra that was both extremely detailed and profound. Yet, the very journalists who, between 2008 and 2014, used to ask—in a highly snide and sarcastic manner—questions like, "So? When is your blueprint coming out?", never bothered to read it even once after it was released; nor did the ruling powers derive any meaningful insight from it. Be that as it may. While presenting that development blueprint, I articulated my perspective—through a video presentation—on why "development must be coupled with an aesthetic vision." That was my commentary on the prevailing situation at the time,” said Raj.</p><p>According to him, over the eleven-year period spanning from 2014 to 2025, Maharashtra has only grown more dilapidated and squalid. </p><p>“The definition of 'development' has been reduced solely to the construction of roads and flyovers; the ruling powers have begun to find their sole sense of fulfillment merely in announcing—and inaugurating—projects worth "so many thousand crores" here, and "so many thousand crores" there. Coupled with this, another trend has proliferated: the practice of distributing various freebies to citizens through a multitude of government schemes. Citizens do not ever desire free handouts; what they truly seek is a good quality of life. Yet, this fundamental realization seems to have been completely lost,” he said.</p><p>Commenting on Maharashtra’s finances, he said: “In the State Budget for 2026–27, the government itself has formally admitted that the state currently is under at a staggering Rs 11 lakh crore debt. Why has all of this come to pass? The answer lies in a complete lack of planning. All of this occurred because the fundamental understanding—that development is, at its core, a thoughtful and intellectual process—was completely abandoned.”</p><p>"Reflecting upon this entire situation, we have resolved to once again present a brand-new development blueprint for Maharashtra. However, this time—rather than relying solely on the opinions of experts—we sought to incorporate public participation; it is for this very purpose that this website has been developed,” he said.</p><p>Speaking further, he said: “Through a series of main headings and sub-headings, we have outlined a framework designed to ensure that the approach to Maharashtra's development is truly holistic. By harmonizing the brilliant ideas residing in the minds of the people—alongside, of course, the insights of experts—we intend to present a comprehensive development blueprint once again. Furthermore, we are resolved to compel the government to implement it. Given that governments, in general, seem to have lost their capacity to listen, it is unlikely that your individual voice would otherwise reach their ears. We pledge to serve as the conduits for your voice, your expectations, and your opinions. Please select the specific topics on which you wish to offer suggestions, and write to us regarding them. If your idea is deemed appropriate, it will be formally conveyed to the system—duly credited with your name.” </p>