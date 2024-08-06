Raj Thackeray's 'someone being used as proxy' remark riles Maratha quota activists

In Solapur, Thackeray said, "The ongoing political scenario involves using someone as a proxy to push their own agenda, neglecting the needs of students from OBC, Maratha, and other communities. It is evident that these politicians are deceiving us, and it is unlikely that we will gain anything from their actions." "I have been expressing concern about how caste politics is influencing college and school environments. It's unfortunate to see this trend spreading as it poisons people's minds. It is important for every community to distance themselves from individuals who engage in such divisive practices," Thackeray said.