Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra has a lot in store

Mumbai: The political landscape in Maharashtra has undergone a significant transformation since the Rajya Sabha polls were held in the western Indian state in June, 2022.

On 10 June, 2022, when elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha seats were held, the BJP brought an additional candidate and defeated a candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena led by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had been heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Just 10 days later, on 20 June, 2022, a total of 11 candidates were in the fray to fill up 10 vacancies of Maharashtra Legislative Council, however, a Congress candidate lost the polls. This time too BJP brought an additional candidate.

The very next day, Eknath Shinde led the banner of revolt with the support of the BJP.

However, what came as a surprise on 30 June, 2022, Shinde became the Chief Minister and BJP’s stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, his Deputy after the BJP High Command asked him to be a part of the government.