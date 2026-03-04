Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rajya Sabha polls: MVA likely to reach consensus as Congress backs Sharad Pawar's candidature

The NCP has announced the candidature of Parth Pawar, the son of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 16:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarRajya Sabha ElectionsNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us