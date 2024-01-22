Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra joins in celebrations

In the streets, people were seen with flags depicting the designs of the temples and images of Lord Ram Ji, Sita Mata Ji, Laxman Ji and Jai Mahaveer Vikram Bajrangi Hanuman Ji.

Chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, ‘Jai Sia Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ rent the air as people rejoiced across the country and emotionally welcomed the moment.

“I extend my greetings to one and all for the pran-pratishta of Lord Ram,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their cabinet colleagues and the top leadership of the three parties have planned to visit Ayodhya in the next few days for darshan.

At the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Mandir at Koradi, Fadnavis took part in preparations of 6000 kgs of halwa. It was the initiative of state BJP President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule and renowned Chef Vishnu Manohar.

The world's largest kadai, called Hanuman Kadai has been made for the purpose. The Kadai would be sent to Ayodhya.