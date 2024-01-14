Ram temple movement was a campaign to ensure justice with all and appeasement of none: Gadkari

Gadkari said BJP stalwart L K Advani’s ‘Rath Yatra’ brought the Ayodhya Ram temple cause to the forefront in the country. The Union minister said Ashok Singhal of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara, several sadhus and Shankaracharyas struggled for it.