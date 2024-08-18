Ramgiri Maharaj faces multiple FIRs over remarks against Islam, Prophet

Mumbai: Several FIRs have been registered against religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj in Maharashtra for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, a police official said on Sunday.

The remarks were allegedly made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier.

Ramgiri Maharaj has said that his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.