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Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur dispute: Supreme Court appoints ex-CJI DY Chandrachud to act as mediator

The bench observed that having regard to the nature of the dispute among the family members, it had suggested on April 27 that the parties should consider going for mediation.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupreme Court

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