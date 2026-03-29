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Rape case: Nashik court extends 'godman' Ashok Kharat's police custody till April 1

Ten FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have so far been registered against him at Sarkarwada police station in the city.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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