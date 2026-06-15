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Rare 17-hour brain bypass surgery in Kolhapur draws global medical attention

The operation involved creating an alternative pathway for blood circulation by bypassing critically affected arteries in the brain.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:38 IST
IndiaMaharashtraKolhapurMedicalBypass

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