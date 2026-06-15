Rare 17-hour brain bypass surgery in Kolhapur draws global medical attention

<p>Mumbai: At a time when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a> is increasingly emerging as a destination for advanced and affordable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/healthcare">healthcare</a>, a rare 17-hour brain bypass surgery successfully performed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Kolhapur district has drawn attention to the growing capabilities of the country's neurosurgical centres beyond major metropolitan cities.</p><p>Doctors at Siddhagiri Hospital and Research Center in Kaneri, near Kolhapur, recently carried out the highly complex procedure on a patient suffering from an extremely rare congenital cerebrovascular disorder that had severely restricted blood flow to the brain and posed a potentially life-threatening risk.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surgery">surgery</a> was led by neurosurgeon and vascular specialist Dr Shivnath Marathe, who described the condition as one of the rarest encountered in clinical practice. The operation involved creating an alternative pathway for blood circulation by bypassing critically affected arteries in the brain.</p><p>According to the medical team, the procedure lasted nearly 17 hours and required meticulous planning, advanced microsurgical techniques and coordination among neurosurgeons, anaesthesiologists, critical-care specialists and nursing staff.</p><p>What makes the achievement significant is not merely the complexity of the surgery but the fact that it was carried out in a tier-II city medical centre rather than a major institution in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> or Bengaluru. Medical experts say this reflects the gradual decentralisation of highly specialised healthcare services across India.</p><p>Brain bypass procedures rank among the most demanding operations in neurosurgery. The challenge becomes even greater when surgeons have to deal with congenital abnormalities involving major cerebral arteries, where the margin for error is exceptionally small.</p><p>Dr Marathe said the team could not find any documented report in available medical literature of a similar intervention for this specific condition.</p>.Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat won't travel via Kohlapur: Railways.<p>The successful outcome has attracted international academic interest, with the case being selected for a collaborative research project involving 13 neurological institutions and 25 specialists from across the world.</p><p>The patient is reported to be stable and recovering satisfactorily.</p><p>The development comes at a time when India is investing heavily in advanced healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical training. Over the past decade, several centres across the country have developed expertise in complex neurosurgery, organ transplantation, robotic surgery and advanced cancer treatment, reducing dependence on overseas medical facilities.</p><p>Healthcare analysts note that such breakthroughs also strengthen India's position as a medical tourism destination, particularly for patients from South Asia, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/africa">Africa</a> and the Middle East seeking advanced treatment at comparatively affordable costs.</p><p>For Maharashtra, the surgery highlights the emergence of specialised healthcare hubs outside Mumbai and Pune. Cities such as Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad are increasingly performing procedures that were once confined to a handful of elite institutions.</p><p>While the full medical significance of the case will be evaluated through future research, the successful surgery marks another milestone in India's evolving healthcare story—one in which cutting-edge medical expertise is steadily reaching beyond metropolitan centres and into regional India.</p>