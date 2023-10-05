Rattled by hospital deaths, CM Shinde orders collectors to visit all facilities in state

Rattled by 80-plus deaths in three days in four hospitals in three cities of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked Collectors to visit all government hospitals and medical colleges, municipal hospitals and primary health centres and present a status report before the government.

Shinde also instructed the Collectors to conduct regular inspections of the hospitals.

Shinde, who was in New Delhi for back-to-back official engagements, held an online meeting in the wake of the large number of deaths reported from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), both located in Nagpur, the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital (SCGMCH) in Nanded, and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad.

Since the weekend, over 80 deaths have been reported from these hospitals.