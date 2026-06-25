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Raut seeks action against rebel MP Sanjay Patil over 'throwing bombs' remark

Raut alleged that Patil said if anyone protests against him, he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and "kill them".
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

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