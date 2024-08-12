Ravi Rana threatens to take back money give under Ladki Bahin Yojana if Maha Yuti isn't voted to power

Mumbai: In what comes as an embarrassment to the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, Independent MLA Ravi Rana sparked off a controversy when he said that the Rs 1,500 given per month under the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ would be taken back if the beneficiaries don’t vote it back to power.

Rana, a three-time MLA from Badnera in Amravati supports the BJP-led government.

The statement comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) - are engaged in popularising the scheme.