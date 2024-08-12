Ravi Rana threatens to take back money give under Ladki Bahin Yojana if Maha Yuti isn't voted to power

Mumbai: In what comes as an embarrassment to the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, Independent MLA Ravi Rana sparked off a controversy when he said that the Rs 1,500 given per month under the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ would be taken back if the beneficiaries don’t vote it back to power.
Rana, a three-time MLA from Badnera in Amravati supports the BJP-led government.
The statement comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) - are engaged in popularising the scheme.
Rana said, “When the Maha Yuti government returns to power (after the October Assembly elections), it will double the Ladki Bahin scheme amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3000 per month.
"However, if you do not bless us in the polls, then we shall take back even the Rs 1,500. If the government gives you all this, then it should also get your support,” he said.
Launching an attack, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders, demanded an apology from the government.
Rana’s wife and former Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana too was present.
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress slammed Rana and the MahaYuti regime for trying to cheat the women of the state and buying out their votes for Rs 1,500 dole in the upcoming elections.
“What Rana has spoken is the mind of the Chief Minister and his deputies… Do they think that our sisters will sell their votes for a paltry Rs 1,500?,” he asked.
