<p>Mumbai: A stand named after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday as Mumbai Cricket Association honoured its greats including former women's captain Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar and Dilip Saredesai.</p>.<p>The Level 1 stand below the Press Box was named the 'Ravi Shastri Stand', honouring his contribution to Indian cricket, which includes being a member of the country's 1983 World Cup-winning team.</p>.<p>Gate No. 3, Gate No. 6, and Gate No. 5 were named the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Eknath Solkar Gate, and Diana Edulji Gate, respectively, honouring three legends from Mumbai. Both Solkar and Sardesai have passed away and were represented by their family members at the ceremony.</p>.IPL 2026 | Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets.<p>Also present were batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and current India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is basking in the glory of leading the country to a World Cup title in the shortest format last month.</p>.<p>Shastri, also a former India head coach, was visibly emotional in his speech at the Wankhede.</p>.<p>"My wife is here, daughter is here, she never saw me playing... My sister is there, my nephew is there, everyone is present, I am glad, only one disappointment, my father, he was my hero, he is not present here today," an emotional Shastri said.</p>.<p>"He watched every game from Garware pavilion end at that time, but he is upstairs, he will be proud that this has happened...</p>.<p>"There is one shot of mine on this Wankhede Stadium, you've hit sixes galore played over a span of 15, but that was against Australia, I hit Bruce Reed on top of the Ravi Shastri Stand, that is my favourite," said the cricketer-turned commentator in his inimitable style.</p>.<p>Edulji, a pioneer of women's cricket in India, too was overwhelmed with emotions.</p>.<p>"It is big honour for me and all women cricketers. It's a dream come true for me. It is a red letter day for me. I will never forget this day in my life," said Edulji, who has also been a BCCI administrator. She played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs.</p>.<p>Unveiling the honours, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I want to wholeheartedly congratulate the Mumbai Cricket Association. It is a great way to celebrate our icons.</p>.<p>"This initiative, naming gates and stands after those who created history so that their memories and their contribution to the game remain alive forever, is commendable." The ceremony was also attended by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, and Dilip Vengsarkar along with MCA Apex Council members, office-bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity. </p>