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'Ravi Shastri Stand' unveiled at Wankhede; Edulji, Solkar, Sardesai too honoured

Shastri, also a former India head coach, was visibly emotional in his speech at the Wankhede.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRavi ShastriWankhede Stadium

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