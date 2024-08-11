'Reaction to action': Shinde on MNS targeting Uddhav’s convoy

Thane: The attack on the convoy of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Thane was a “reaction to action”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, has said.

When Thackeray arrived for a gathering of his party workers at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium on Saturday, workers of the Raj Thackeray-headed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest and hurled tomatoes and cow dung at his convoy.

Responding to a question about the incident, Shinde said on Saturday night, “Who started it? Sena (UBT) activists targeted Raj Thackeray’s convoy in Aurangabad.

"This was just a reaction to the action.”