Realignment in Maharashtra politics make seat-sharing complex

Once a Congress bastion, the western Indian state has become a sort of stronghold of the BJP-led NDA.

The political realignment had taken place over the last 25-30 years starting from the early nineties.

After the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls veteran politician Sharad Pawar, the then NCP supremo, involved Uddhav Thackeray, then Shiv Sena President, and with the Congress stitched with MVA, a marquee anti-BJP formation.

Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray , headed the government, which assumed office on 28 November, 2019.

In June-July, 2022, the Thackeray-headed MVA was toppled by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde who became the Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

In June-July, 2023, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP was split and his nephew Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister for the record fifth time after resigning as Leader of the Opposition and joining the NDA.

Incidentally, both, Shinde and Ajit Pawar, had successfully claimed the Shiv Sena and NCP and the traditional iconic symbols bow and arrow and clock, respectively.

Now, Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule’s party is known as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), while Thackeray’s outfit is known as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

After the split, in Shiv Sena, the ruling Shinde-group commands a strength of 13 MPs while the Shiv Sena (UBT) five.

On the other hand, the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led parent group commands a strength of three while Ajit Pawar one.