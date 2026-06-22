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Homeindiamaharashtra

Rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar's son removed from Sena (UBT) for 'anti-party' activities: Sanjay Raut

The MP's son, Krushna Patil Ashtikar, was the party's candidate from Nanded local bodies constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council polls held last week.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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