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Homeindiamaharashtra

Rebellion buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip, asks MPs to attend meet in Delhi over 'important issues'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been trying to downplay the speculation of an 'Operation Tiger' being afoot to poach party MPs.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNew DelhiShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)Operation tiger

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