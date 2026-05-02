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'Received many messages': Mumbai woman who confronted minister addresses viral moment

In the video statement, Choudhary shared her side of the story after the incident in Mumbai's Worli area went viral last month.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiMaharashtra

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