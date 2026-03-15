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Reject Maharashtra’s move to dilute leopard protection, environmentalists write to PM Modi

Activists warned that the proposal, if accepted, could undermine India’s long-standing commitment to wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra Modileopard

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