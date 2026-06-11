Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Reprimanded for spitting, cab driver assaults 70-year-old man in Thane; held after CM's intervention

A video of the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening outside Jupiter Hospital located near the Viviana Mall, went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us