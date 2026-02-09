<p>Mumbai: The plans to have a helipad in the Worli area of Mumbai along the Coastal Road - for VVIP movement, tourism and medical emergency - has been opposed by local residents.</p><p>The Worli Resident Association has written to the Maharashtra government and the Centre on the issue. </p><p>In a letter to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s Municipal Commissioner & Administrator, WRA representative Viren Shah pointed out the reasons to oppose the helipad which include severe noise pollution, adverse impact on quality of life, traffic disruption because of VVIP movements, lack of transparent public consultation and environmental and coastal sensitivity.</p>.Maharashtra local body elections see 67% voter turnout.<p>The copies of the letter were sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. </p><p>The BMC has planned a helipad at the Worli jetty, to be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP). </p><p>“Helicopter take-off and landing operations generate extremely high noise levels, commonly in the range of 100–120 dB at close proximity, which is far in excess of the permissible limits prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (55 dB during daytime and 45 dB at night for residential areas),” said Shah. </p><p>“Worli is a densely populated residential zone, and such intermittent yet intense noise will cause serious disturbance to residents, including senior citizens, children, and patients in nearby medical facilities. Even brief helicopter movements significantly elevate ambient noise levels, leading to sleep disturbance, stress, and long-term health impacts. International studies around urban heliports have consistently recorded noise limit breaches affecting nearby residences,” he added. </p><p>"Helicopter noise is markedly different from road traffic noise — it carries over longer distances, is unpredictable, and is particularly disruptive during early morning and late-night hours. The cumulative effect of existing Coastal Road traffic noise combined with helicopter operations is likely to exceed statutory limits for residential and silence zones,” the letter states. </p><p>“The Mumbai Coastal Road was conceived as a public infrastructure project to improve urban mobility and environmental conditions. The introduction of a helipad—particularly for VVIP movements—will fundamentally compromise residential peace, mental well-being, and overall quality of life for thousands of citizens residing along this stretch,” he added.</p><p>According to him, VVIP helicopter operations typically necessitate enhanced security measures, temporary road closures, traffic diversions, and restricted access. Such protocols will defeat the very objective of the Coastal Road by creating congestion, delays, inconvenience, and potential safety risks for daily commuters and local residents.</p><p>"To the best of our knowledge, no meaningful public consultation or consent process has been undertaken with affected residents, housing societies, and local stakeholders prior to proposing this facility. This is contrary to established principles of participatory and transparent urban planning,” Shah pointed out. </p><p>Besides, he pointed out that the proposed site falls within a coastal and environmentally sensitive zone. Any such development must mandatorily undergo a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), detailed noise mapping, and full public disclosure before any approvals are granted.</p>