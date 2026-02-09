Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Residents oppose Worli helipad over noise pollution among other concerns

The Worli Resident Association has written to the Maharashtra government and the Centre on the issue.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 01:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraWorli

Follow us on :

Follow Us