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Homeindiamaharashtra

'Resign and join RSS': Raj Thackeray slams IPS officer amid row over speech at right-wing event

The IPS officer was appointed the Nagpur police commissioner earlier this week.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsRSSRaj ThackerayMNS

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