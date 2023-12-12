Resignations in Maharashtra Backward Class Commission due to govt pressure: Opposition

"Former judge Anand Nirgude, who was working as the chairperson of the state Backward Class Commission, resigned on December 4 and the government accepted it on December 9. As many as four others have resigned from their posts (as commission members) because, among other things, they were intimidated and threatened that show-cause notices would be issued." Members of the Maharashtra State commission for backward classes are being pressurised, hence they are stepping down from their posts, he alleged.