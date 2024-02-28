'Responsible', 'explainable AI' essential to combat cybercrime: Principal Secretary to Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: There is need for “responsible AI”, “humans in the loop for important decisions” and “explainable AI” to combat the dangers of cybercrime resulting from “hidden biases in AI”, said Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra.

“Gen AI itself has opened up a huge opportunity for cybercriminals to multiply their capabilities and this has left the whole fintech and financial ecosystem of the world at a very vulnerable place”, said Singh, a senior IPS officer.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on “Chasing Shadows: The Fintech-Cyber Cop Tango Against Digital Bandits”, at the India Digital Summit, in Mumbai.