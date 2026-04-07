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Restoration project for Maharashtra's Tadoba tiger reserve gains momentum

The Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) has signed an MoU with Zerodha and conservation partner Farmers for Forests to implement the initiative.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:39 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 03:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawildlife

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