Reverse countdown begins in Shiv Sena disqualification case

Mumbai: Nearly one-and-a-half-years after the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena split changing the course of Maharashtra politics, the reverse countdown has begun which would decide the fate of the warring factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. Needless to say, both sides are hopeful of being ultimately victorious.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who as the head of a tribunal, conducted the hearings on disqualification pleas of both the sides, is expected to deliver the operative order post-noon — a verdict which would be very important in India’s legislative affairs in the future.

The Supreme Court had last year fixed January 10, 2024, as the deadline for the verdict.

Ahead of the verdict, tension is mounting in the ruling Maha Yuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camps.

However, both the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), have armed themselves with necessary documentation, so as to move the Supreme Court if necessary.

Narwekar had conducted over 20 detailed and lengthy hearings in Vidhan Bhavan complexes in Mumbai and Nagpur, all based on the 34 petitions filed by both the camps.