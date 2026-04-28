<p>Popular singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rihanna">Rihanna</a> was caught amidst a controversy after a picture of her feeding a cow while holding a Dior bag made out of calfskin went viral on the internet. Netizens were quick to point out the irony and react to it.</p><p>"She is in India and feeding a cow while holding a Dior bag allegedly made from calf skin," X users posted while sharing the photo online. </p><p>A user wrote, "Feed the cow, wear the cow," while another one read, "Hope the cow does not recognise its hide."</p>.Fenty Beauty Launch Party: Rihanna joins Bollywood stars for glamorous night.<p>With cameras capturing her milestones in the city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, this particular incident sparked a widespread debate on animal skin used in luxury goods. The criticism spun to be divided, as many other users appreciated the singer for appreciating Indian culture.</p><p>Multiple reports identified the bag as Dior's 'Crunchy' bag, and it is estimated to be priced around Rs 4.3 lakh. The accessory is listed to be made of <a href="https://www.dior.com/en_in/fashion/products/M0505SLOI_M989">calfskin</a>, with lambskin and calfskin lining.</p><p>As a side of the internet claimed the instance to be ironic, many users stood up for the singer stating that her stance to respect the culture should also be a talking point.</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p>.<p>A user commented, "In her defence - she chose to wear the bag, and was ‘customarily asked’ to feed the cow. We cannot get to hating on people to push our narrative all the time." </p><p>Rihanna embarked on a journey to Mumbai for expanding her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in Indian markets. She was seen with various celebrities and fans alike, and was hosted by the Ambanis to celebrate 'Phoolon ki Holi'.</p><p>She was also seen featuring in clips with influencers, promoting her products at her 'Fenty Beauty ki Haveli' pop-up store. Videos showing her attempts at Bharatanatyam mudras, interacting with her fanbase, and participating in 'puja' rituals rapidly took the internet by storm. </p>