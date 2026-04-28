Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rihanna feeds cow while holding Dior bag made of calfskin; netizens react with 'Doglapan' meme

Multiple reports identified the bag as Dior's 'Crunchy' bag, and it is estimated to be priced around Rs 4.3 lakh.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraRihannaTrendingDior

Follow us on :

Follow Us