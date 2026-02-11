<p>Mumbai: Ritu Tawde will formally take over as Mayor of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai </a>on Wednesday. She would be the second Mayor from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>and the first woman form the saffron party to hold the post.</p><p>The only other Mumbai mayor from the BJP was Dr. Prabhakar Pai from from 1982-83. Back then the metropolis was called Bombay. </p><p>Dr. Pai oroginally hailed from Karnataka.</p><p>Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi will take over as Deputy Mayor.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are expected to be present when the new Mayor assume office.</p>