Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ritu Tawde to take over as Mumbai's Mayor

The only other Mumbai mayor from the BJP was Dr. Prabhakar Pai from from 1982-83.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra NewsBBMPMayor

Follow us on :

Follow Us