Rivals Fadnavis, Uddhav share flight to Nagpur; BJP grounds speculation, says nothing political

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and his political rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>, travelled together on a flight from Mumbai to Nagpur on Friday, triggering political chatter.</p>.<p>However, Fadnavis' party BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, quickly dismissed any political significance to the development, saying leaders across party lines maintain cordial personal relations.</p>.Lohagad Fort murder: CM Devendra Fadnavis meets victim's father, approves trial in fast-track court.<p>Thackeray, a bitter BJP critic, was accompanied by his son and former minister Aaditya and close aide, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, on the flight to Nagpur, the hometown of Fadnavis.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, BJP MLC Prasad Lad said he was more surprised that Thackeray chose to travel on a regular commercial flight.</p>.<p>"I am surprised that Uddhav Thackeray is travelling by a general passenger plane. Devendra Fadnavis regularly travels between Mumbai and Nagpur by plane, so there is nothing surprising about his journey," Lad told a regional news channel.</p>.<p>Commenting on the interaction between the two leaders, Lad said political rivalry did not make them enemies.</p>.<p>"Although we are political opponents, we are not enemies. We do hold cordial talks. Despite the strained relations between the BJP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), he (Uddhav) attended my daughter's wedding with his family. We are not adversaries of each other," the ruling party legislator insisted.</p>.<p>Lad said Fadnavis was known for maintaining friendly relations across party lines and asserted there was "nothing political" about the two leaders travelling on the same flight.</p>.<p>Asked about the recent defection of six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT), the MLC averred the process had been underway for the past four months, but denied any role of the BJP in their switch over to the ruling Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>"The Lok Sabha members did not defect suddenly, but the process was going on for the last four months. The BJP has nothing to do with their defection. Thackeray may be disappointed with such developments, but I still saw a smile on his face," he remarked.</p>.'None of our MPs will leave': Sharad Pawar amid Uddhav Thackeray Sena's split.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also sought to downplay Fadnavis and the Opposition politician travelling together.</p>.<p>"I also don't see any significance in such a meeting. It is a coincidence and nothing more than that," Andhare opined. </p>