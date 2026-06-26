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Rivals Fadnavis, Uddhav share flight to Nagpur; BJP grounds speculation, says nothing political

Reacting to the development, BJP MLC Prasad Lad said he was more surprised that Thackeray chose to travel on a regular commercial flight.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNagpurUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavisflight

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