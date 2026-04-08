<p>Mumbai: The Dahisar River, which traverses through the <a href="https://sgnp.maharashtra.gov.in/">Sanjay Gandhi National Park</a> (SGNP) and between the high-rises and slums in Mumbai, is being rejuvenated. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>boasts four rivers: Mithi River, Dahisar River, Poisar River and Oshiwara River.</p><p>The Dahisar River, stretching 12 km from Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park to Manori Creek, gradually deteriorated over the years due to urban encroachments and untreated waste discharge.</p><p>Following the July 26, 2005 Mumbai floods, the Madhav Chitale Committee recommended improving and rejuvenating major city rivers, including the Dahisar River. </p>.Gurudwara, mosque, church, and Shiva temple planned along Musi river to promote religious harmony .<p>Accordingly, under the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s initiative (BrihanMumbai Storm Water Disposal, popularly known as Brimstowad), the Dahisar River Rejuvenation Project was undertaken to intercept sewage, treat wastewater, and improve the river stretch through supporting civic infrastructure.</p><p>Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the Mumbai North MP, has given a major push to the Rs 246 crore project to transform the Dahisar River. </p><p>The project focuses on intercepting sewage, enhancing water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier river stretch.</p><p>As part of the project, two state-of-the-art, fully automated Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) based on advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology have been constructed along the Dahisar River. </p><p>One of the STPs is a 5.0 MLD STP at Indira Nagar and another is a 1.5 MLD STP at Sukurwadi.</p>.Mumbai's Powai Lake clean-up spurs tree alarm.<p>Both STPs have achieved 100% completion of civil and mechanical works, with commissioning and handover processes currently underway. The treated water from these facilities will be reused for non-potable</p><p>purposes such as gardening, road cleaning and other municipal applications, contributing to sustainable water management.</p><p>“This initiative goes beyond infrastructure; it safeguards public health, strengthens water management, and restores an important natural asset for the people of North Mumbai,” said Goyal. “Our priority is to prevent flooding and decisively reduce the hardships faced by the people of North Mumbai,” he added.</p><p>With the majority of project components nearing completion, the Dahisar River Rejuvenation Project set to prove to be a transformative step towards restoring the river’s ecological vitality and enhancing the riverine environment across North Mumbai.</p>