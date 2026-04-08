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River passing through Mumbai's SGNP being rejuvenated

The Dahisar River, stretching 12 km from Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park to Manori Creek, gradually deteriorated over the years due to urban encroachments and untreated waste discharge.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:55 IST
MumbaienvironmentRiverSGNP

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