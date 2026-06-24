Roads caved-in, tress uprooted: Torrential rain brings Mumbai to its knees again

<p>Mumbai: After a delay, heavy overnight rains battered the financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbaikars-receive-heavy-overnight-rains-200-mm-in-24-hrs-inundates-low-lying-areas-trains-hit-4050224">Mumbai </a>and its suburbs on Wednesday disrupting the otherwise hustling-bustling life of the metropolis impacted the road and suburban rail traffic and flooded low-lying areas. </p><p>According to information collated from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), parts of Mumbai received 200 to 300 mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours.</p>.<p>Neighbouring Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad too received heavy rainfall. According to the BMC, 334 mm rainfall was recorded in Parel, 340 mm in Malvani, 248 mm in Colaba and 225 mm in Santacruz. </p><p>In fact, when Mayor Ritu Tawde's was inspecting the waterlogged Gandhi Market in King's Circle, a civic body worker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/watch-bmc-worker-falls-in-open-manhole-in-front-of-mumbai-mayor-during-inspection-4050753">fell into an open manhole</a>, however, was quickly rescued. </p>.<p>The Mayor conveyed severe displeasure to the officials at the site because of the embarrassing incident. </p><p>The incident led to severe criticism of the Maharashtra government and the BMC.</p><p>Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad shared a video of the incident on X and targeted the Mayor, saying: “This man has fallen into the pit of your inaction and corruption. This is not an accident; your corruption has been caught red-handed.”</p>.<p>The Andheri subway was flooded in the morning because of the heavy downpour. </p><p>Speaking on the ground situation, Tawde said: “Leaving aside the Andheri subway, the situation across Mumbai was fine. I have been continuously taking updates from the disaster management team. I have all the details on my WhatsApp. There is no waterlogging anywhere. Wherever there is water accumulation, the BMC administration and public representatives are working to clear it.”</p><p>Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide appealed to people to follow weather advisories and contact civic control rooms in case of emergencies.</p>.Monsoon with moderate rains helps Kerala tourism .<p>“Even in heavy rains in Mumbai, the municipal corporation's systems are ready, water is draining quickly from low-lying areas,” Bhide said. </p><p>“More than 300 mm of rainfall has been recorded in many areas of Mumbai city and suburbs in the last few hours. Against this backdrop, the emergency system of the BMC is working at full capacity and more than 7,000 officers and employees are deployed at various places,” she said after field visits and monitoring the control room. </p><p>She said that regular inspections of drains, storm water channels and drainage systems are underway and additional manpower and machinery are being sent to the spot as required. </p><p><strong>Mumbai inches towards 50 per cent June rainfall</strong></p><p>In 24 hours in Mumbai from 8 am on June 23 to 8 am on June 24, Colaba recorded 248 mm of rainfall, and Santacruz recorded 225 mm. The seasonal rainfall in Colaba for the month of June is 542 mm and 45 per cent of this rainfall has fallen in the last 24 hours. The seasonal rainfall in Santacruz is 537 mm and 42 per cent of this rainfall has fallen in the last 24 hours. </p>