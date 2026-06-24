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Homeindiamaharashtra

Roads caved-in, tress uprooted: Torrential rain brings Mumbai to its knees again

According to information collated from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) and BMC, parts of Mumbai received 200 to 300 mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:23 IST
monsoonMumbaiIndiaMaharashtrarainBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

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