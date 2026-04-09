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Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra Congress head seeking withdrawal of Sunetra Pawar's rival

The Congress has fielded Akash More, an advocate and the son of former MLC Vijayrao More, against Sunetra Pawar.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 03:53 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 03:53 IST
politicsCongressMaharashtraRohit Pawarsunetra pawar

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