Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra Congress head seeking withdrawal of Sunetra Pawar's rival

<p>Mumbai: In a major political exercise, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew and MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mh-plane-crash-rohit-3959396">Rohit Pawar </a>met Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal on Thursday morning to persuade the grand old party to withdraw its candidate against Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the by-election from Baramati.</p><p>The by-election was necessitated by the death of Ajit Pawar, the then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president, who was an eight-time MLA from Baramati. </p>.NCP (SP) leaders slam Parth Pawar over comments against Congress bypoll row.<p>The Congress, breaking ranks from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, has fielded Akash More, an advocate and the son of former MLC Vijayrao More. </p><p>The NCP (SP), which as per the MVA arrangement contests the seat, had announced that it would not put up a candidate because of the tragic incident within the Pawar family while the Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray too decided against contesting as the two families share close bonds. </p>