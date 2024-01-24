Rohit Pawar, NCP supremo Sharad's grand nephew, appears before ED

Mumbai: Amid a massive show of strength by NCP, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA and Baramati Agro Ltd CEO Rohit Pawar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with investigations into an alleged money laundering case.
Rohit Pawar is grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of NCP working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.
During the June-July 2023 NCP split, Rohit Pawar chose to remain with Pawar and Supriya Sule when his uncle Ajit Pawar, a seven-time Baramati MLA, walked out with a large chunk of MLAs to join the NDA camp and become the Deputy Chief Minister.
“The BJP is misusing ICE…which means Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. As high as 95 per cent cases have been registered against political opponents,” Supriya Sule said.
Before Rohit Pawar walked into the ED office at Ballard Pier, he went to the NCP state headquarters located a stones throw distance away and sought blessings of Sharad Pawar by touching his feet.
Supriya Sule accompanied him till outside the ED office.
A large number of party workers have assembled outside the ED office where they engaged in sloganeering against the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre for misusing central agencies.
In August 2019, an FIR was lodged by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing into alleged money laundering involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd. The ED probe pertains to allegations of "diversion" of funds and deposit of earnest funds of a company that bid for the purchase of a Maharashtra-based ailing cooperative sugar factory.