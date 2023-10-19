Rohit Sharma fined for reckless driving on Pune expressway

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma has been fined for reckless driving by the Maharashtra Police. The star batsman was on his way to Pune from Mumbai in his Lamborghini to join the Indian cricket team for their fourth match against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

According to a media report, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was handed over not one but three challans for overspeeding. Rohit was driving his supercar at a speed of over 200 kmph and at times, a speed of 215 kmph was also recorded.

Rohit plays a pivotal role in Team India's batting line-up. He should have travelled with the team in a bus and should keep safety in mind specially when big tournaments like this are on, said a source within the traffic department.