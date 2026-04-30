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Rohit Shetty firing case: 1624-page chargesheet filed; Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi shown as wanted accused

Alleged shooter Deepak Sharma and three other accused had come to Juhu on the day of the incident, and fled in an autorickshaw to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district after the firing.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeChargesheetRohit ShettyMCOCA

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