<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested six persons, including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bollywood-actor-ranveer-singh-filmmaker-rohit-shetty-receive-threat-3897955">Rohit Shetty</a>'s house in Juhu here, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The city police's anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night, an official said.</p>.<p>The accused have been brought to the city, he said.</p>.<p>At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.</p><p>With the latest arrests, the police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case so far, he said.</p>.<p>The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official said.</p>.<p>Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had taken responsibility for the firing, he said.</p>.<p>Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case. He has purportedly taken responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence in a social media post.</p>.<p>Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.</p>.<p>The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. </p>