Rohit Shetty residence firing: Mumbai police invoke MCOCA against accused

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai </a>police have invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence here earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested five persons in connection with the firing at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rohit%20Shetty">Shetty'</a>s building located in Juhu.</p>.<p>As the custody of these accused is ending on Wednesday, they will be produced before the special MCOCA court in the evening, an official said.</p>.<p>"Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The crime branch has invoked sections of stringent MCOCA in the case," he said.</p>.<p>At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.</p>.<p>Police have so far arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale.</p>.<p>Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case. He purportedly took responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence.</p>.<p>Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.</p>.<p>The police on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, and they suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat for the purpose of extortion. </p>