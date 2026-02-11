Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rohit Shetty residence firing: Mumbai police invoke MCOCA against accused

As the custody of these accused is ending on Wednesday, they will be produced before the special MCOCA court in the evening, an official said.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsShootingMaharashtraRohit Shetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us